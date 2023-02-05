Sultanpur (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Three men died and seven more were injured when three motorcycles collided with an SUV here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Akhandnagar police station area in the afternoon when the SUV, which was being driven by a local Samajwadi Party leader, collided with three speeding two-wheelers coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Kadipur Circle Officer (CO) Shivam Mishra said three men, who were on the motorcycles, died on the spot. They were identified as Pravesh (35) of Phulpur in Azamgarh, and Ramasare (70) and Dilip Rajbhar (55) of Mirpur in Ambedkar Nagar.

"Seven other people were injured in the accident. They were rushed to a hospital by local people and police teams," the CO said.

