Coimbatore, February 5: An 18-year-old polytechnic student was arrested in Tirupur on Saturday for attempting to rob a bank after getting inspired by the latest movie, Thunivu. His attempt ended in a comical fashion when he dropped his knife and a customer knocked him out with a fire extinguisher. This is the second such incident in past two weeks where bank robbery was attempted after watching Ajith Kumar’s 'Thunivu'.

In this case the arrested was identified as J Suresh from Gandhi Nagar at Alangiyam and he was studying in a private polytechnic college in the district, reported TOI.

As per police, the incident took place at a branch of Canara bank in Alangiyam near Dharapuram on Saturday. Police said the youth dressed up in a hijab, wore a mask, gloves and shoes and entered the bank around 12.50 pm. He fixed what he claimed was a time bomb to the door and brandished a gun and a knife at the bank staff and customers and asked everyone to cooperate with his robbery. However, the bank staff pressed the siren and the Alangiyam police rushed to the spot. Viral Video: Two Women Cops Fight Off Armed Men, Foil Robbery Bid at Bank in Bihar’s Hajipur.

The nervous youth had dropped his knife and while he was scrambling to retrieve it, one of the customers hit him with a fire extinguisher and took him into their custody. Later, he was handed over to the police. He suffered a head injury after he was assaulted by the customers and was admitted to the Dharapuram government hospital. His condition is stable, said police. Tamil Nadu: Man Takes to Robbery to Arrange Bail Money For Imprisoned Son in Thirumangalam, Arrested.

Based on the complaint from the bank manager, Alangiyam police registered a case against him under section 393 and 448 of the IPC. He will be produced before the judicial magistrate court and will be remanded in judicial custody once he is discharged from hospital.

