Muzaffarnagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Three men were sentenced to life terms and two others to ten years in jail for killing a doctor while committing robbery in a Delhi-bound train six years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Shakir Hasan sentenced Irfan, Sameer and Rizvan to life terms holding them guilty of committing the murder during the dacoity. The three were also imposed a fine of Rs 18,00 each.

The court also sentenced two others Asif and Wasik of ten years in jail each and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on them.

Prosecution counsel Niraj Kant Malik said the incident back to October 31, 2015, when these robbers armed with firearms and other weapons barged into the train's coach at Shamli and began looting the passengers.

As a doctor hailing from Dehradun objected to these robbers, they shot him dead, said Malik, adding that the police later arrested eight people involved in the crime and even recovered looted properties from them.

