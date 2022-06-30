New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man of over Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of selling a car by putting up an advertisement on the social media, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Akshay, Shivam and Anand Sharma, all residents of Haryana, they added.

On June 9, a complaint was received in which the complainant said he was duped of Rs 4.62 lakh by three men on the pretext of selling a car, police said.

The complainant came across an advertisement on social media regarding the sale of a Toyota Fortuner car at a low price of Rs 8.25 lakh. Subsequently, he got in touch with the accused, a senior police officer said.

The accused asked the complainant to come to a Lajpat Nagar guesthouse. The deal was fixed for Rs 6.3 lakh and the complainant paid Rs 4.62 lakh to them in advance, the officer said.

After receiving the money, the accused fled the spot in the same car that was supposedly up for sale and stopped answering the complainant's phone calls, police said.

During investigation, the bank account details provided by the accused to the complainant for transferring the remaining amount through RTGS were analysed and it was found that the money was transferred to Akshay's account, the officer said.

Police obtained the details of the accused from the guesthouse and ascertained their location. Subsequently, they arrested Akshay from Mahendragarh in Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The car was also recovered from Akshay's possession. On the basis of the information provided by him, the other accused were arrested from Saket, the officer said.

The accused disclosed that they had spent the money given to them by the complainant by visiting hill stations, police said.

