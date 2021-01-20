Kapurthala (Punjab), Jan 20 (PTI) The Punjab Police Wednesday said it has seized three kilograms of heroin from the possession of three people allegedly involved in a drug smuggling racket.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said the accused were to deliver the consignment in Delhi.

All the accused were residents of Kashmir, said the police.

During preliminary interrogation, they confessed having delivered more than 10 kilogram of heroin in the past, the police claimed.

They said the accused, who were in a truck, were held during a checking near Talwandi Chaudhrian village in Sultanpur Lodhi here, and the consignment of heroin was found on them during searches.

