Shimla, Jul 10 (PTI) Three more people, including a CRPF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,144, officials said.

The state has seen 10 deaths linked to the deadly virus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 268. As many as 851 people have recovered so far, while 13 have migrated out of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

One case each was reported from Kullu, Chamba and Kangra, he added.

In Kullu, a 42-year-old CRPF jawan tested positive for coronavirus, Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh said.

He returned to Kullu after he took leave from his duty in Srinagar on July 4. He was also quarantined, he added.

In Kangra, a 31-year-old man from Daulatpur tested positive, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

The deputy commissioner said that the man had returned from Kerala on July 3 and was being shifted to dedicated COVID care centre at Dadh.

Eighteen more patients -- six in Una, four each in Kangra and Hamirpur, two in Mandi and one each in Solan and Lahaul-Spiti -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

Kangra and Solan each has the largest number of active cases in the state at 58, followed by 49 in Hamirpur, 23 in Una, 27 in Kinnaur, 12 in Shimla, 11 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 8 in Mandi, five in Sirmaur, three in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Kullu. PTI DJI

