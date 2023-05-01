Daman, May 1 (PTI) Three workers were injured after a fire broke out at a polyester yarn manufacturing unit in Daman Union Territory, a fire official said Monday.

The blaze erupted late Sunday night at Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing company located in Dabhel village in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and spread fast in the three-storey building where the private firm unit is located, the official said.

"Three persons received minor injuries in the blaze," fire department's assistant director A K Vala said.

Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after four hours, he said.

"The control room received a message at around 11.50 pm on Sunday that there was a fire at Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing factory. Ten to twelve firefighters were involved in the operation. The company manufactures yarn, which is inflammable in nature," Vala said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

