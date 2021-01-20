Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Three 1996-batch IPS officers, including Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh, were promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam here on Tuesday, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) cleared the promotions of IGP (Crime) M K Sinha and IGP (Armed Jammu zone), besides that of Singh, the spokesperson said.

The DPC also cleared three 2007-batch IPS officers -- Udhampur-Reasi Range DIG Sujit Kumar, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range DIG Vivek Gupta, North Kashmir Range DIG M Suleman Choudhary -- for confirmation to the rank they are serving.

Also, Doda Kishtwar Ramban Range DIG Abdul Jabbar (IPS-2008) has been promoted for selection grade level 13.

Advisor to LG Ladakh Umang Narula, Home Secretary J&K Shaleen Kabra and DGP J&K Dilbag Singh also attended the meeting. It also cleared four 2017-batch IPS officers -- Nikhil Borkar, Mohita Sharma, Tanushree and Anayat Choudhary -- for promotion as Senior Superintendents of Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has expressed gratitude to the J&K Administration for sanction of Special Operation Group and Bomb Disposal Squads as a classified category of Jammu Kashmir Police.

Thanking J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the police chief said the sanction would give a formal structure to elite wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the J&K home department said a total of 2,288 SOG personnel and 179 BDS personnel will benefit by the government decision.

"This will boost the morale of the jawans and motivate them for better performance in challenging circumstances," the DGP said.

