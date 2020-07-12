Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Three people died on the spot and one person was injured after a tractor they were travelling in turned turtle in Geedam area of Dantewada on Saturday, police said.

Govind Yadav, SHO, Geedam police station said that the injured were taken to a hospital.

"A tractor in which 5 people were travelling including the driver turned turtle here. Three people died on spot and one injured in the incident. The driver of the tractor has fled away from the spot," SHO Yadav told ANI.

The SHO further said the search is underway to nab the driver. (ANI)

