Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Three people died while four others sustained injuries after a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred near Bhilera village under the jurisdiction of Bajrang Garh police station at around 2 am on Thursday. There were seven passengers in the car, returning after attending a wedding function.

Also Read | 5G Network Expansion: India Set To Cross 1 Million 5G Subscription by End of 2031, Reflecting Rapid Growth in Adoption in Just 3 Years of Service Rollout, Says Report.

Bajrang Garh police station in charge Kripal Singh Parihar told ANI, "We received information that an accident occurred near Bhilera village in which a car collided with a truck. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and brought the passengers stuck inside the car out. Three people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries in the accident. All of them were sent to the district hospital."

These people were returning after attending a wedding function in Aron and were moving towards Guna. But on their way, they met with an accident, the officer said.

Also Read | Trading Fraud in Thane: Elderly Man Duped of INR 6.44 Crore in Online Share Market Scam.

The police station in charge further added that the truck driver left the truck at the accident site and fled the scene. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon of Guna District Hospital Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi told ANI, "An accident occurred near Bhilera village under Bajranggrah police station limits in which three people died (aged around 25 years), while four others sustained injuries. Of these, two were seriously injured and referred to Bhopal. These people were travelling in a car and collided with a truck."

The doctor added that those who died were identified as Akash Chaurasia, Manish Jatav and Namonarayan Meena. While the two seriously injured, Yogesh Kaloriya and Paras Kaloriya, were referred to Bhopal for further treatment and two others Suraj Jatav and Ajay Shakya undergoing treatment at Guna district hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)