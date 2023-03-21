Howrah (WB), Mar 21 (PTI) Three persons were killed and nine others injured in a head-on collision between a state-run bus and a car in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 16 in Ishwaripur in Bagnan police station area, they said.

Also Read | Kanpur Honour Killing: Father Strangles 16-Year-Old Daughter to Death With Mobile Data Cable Over Her Affair.

The impact of the accident was such that the front part of the car, including its bonnet, turned into a pile of metal. Parts of the car had to be sliced up with a gas-cutter to take the bodies out, they added.

The identities of the deceased were not known yet, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2023: Please Don’t Stop Budget, CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi.

The bus was heading towards Kolkata, while the car was going towards Digha in Purba Medinipur when the accident happened, they said.

Nine passengers of the bus were injured, and of them, five people were admitted to the Bagnan hospital while the rest were discharged after fast aid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)