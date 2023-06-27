New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, a man alleged on Monday that three unidentified men have stolen two of his goats from northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said.

According to complainant Taslim Ahmed (32), a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, he tied the goats to a lamp post near the gas godown road at Shastri Park at about 4:45 am on Monday and went to have tea, a senior police officer said.

On his return to the spot where the goats were tied, he saw three men taking the animals away in a car, the officer said.

A case under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on Ahmed's complaint at the Shastri Park police station. The number plate of the Maruti Wagon R car seems fake, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

Eid-ul-Adha is also known as the festival of sacrifice. It will be celebrated on Thursday (June 29).

