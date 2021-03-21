Mahoba (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Three persons have been sent to 20 years in jail by a court here on Saturday for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on each of the guilty.

Additional District Government Counsel Pushpendra Kumar Mishra said the judgement was delivered by special judge of additional district and session court Santosh Kumar Yadav.

The 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in March 2019 and the thee men forced her to continue physical relationship with them for three months which led her to become pregnant.

The girl narrated her whole ordeal to her family in July after she became unconscious as she was forced by the three men to have contraceptive pills.

