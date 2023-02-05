Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A 3-month-old girl, who was allegedly branded 24 times by a hot iron rod in the name of treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, died on Saturday night, an official said.

Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya said the police were taking necessary action in the matter.

"As soon as the incident was reported, I got in touch with the doctors. They said that the reason for her death was acute pneumonia. Such malpractices have been reported in Shahdol for a long time. The admnistration has been making every possible effort to put an end to such malpractices. However, despite such efforts, some incidents do take place. We will ensure that such incidents are not repeated," the Collector told ANI.

Earlier, the Collector said holding more awareness campaigns was the only way to prevent such incidents.

Further investigation in the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo said he had taken note of the incident and a notice was being issued to the local administration to ensure strict action in the matter.

"We have been receiving complaints from MP that a child was branded with a hot iron rod in the name of treatment. The Commission has zero tolerance such practices and takes strict action against them. We are issuing a notice (to the local administraton) and will ensure that strict action is taken against the guilty," Kanoongo told ANI. (ANI)

