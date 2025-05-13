Guwahati, May 13 (PTI) Three more persons were arrested in Assam on treason charges, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With this, a total of 56 people have been arrested in the state since the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The three arrested were identified as Lalchan Ali of Dhubri, Samir Ali of Lakhimpur and Rakib Hussain of Karbi Anglong, Sarma said in a post on X on Monday night.

"Any act of sympathising with the enemy is an act of treason. Cracking down on anti-national elements -- 56 such elements are now behind bars," he said.

Earlier, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

