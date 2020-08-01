New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday reviewed the progress of 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan.

An official release said that taking note of the requisite technical readiness of three more states - Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - the Department of Food and Public Distribution has enabled their integration with existing 20 states/UTs for national portability.

With this, a total of 24 states/UTs are connected under `One Nation One Ration' card from Saturday.

"With this, about 65 crores (80 per cent) of total NFSA population is now potentially enabled for receiving food grains anywhere in these states/UTs through national portability of ration cards. Remaining States/UTs are targeted to be integrated in national portability by March 2021," the release said.

It said that One Nation One Ration Card is an ambitious plan and endeavour of DoFPD to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country, by implementing nation-wide portability of ration cards under the ongoing central sector scheme on 'Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IM-PDS) in association with all States/UTs. (ANI)

