Gangtok, Feb 16 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,118 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The state now has 56 active cases, while 5,834 people have recovered from the disease and 135 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, Sikkim IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 76,903 samples for COVID-19, including 147 in the last 24 hours, he added.

