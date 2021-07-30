Port Blair, Jul 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,534 on Friday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The archipelago now has 10 active cases, while 7,395 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 4.38 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.92 lakh people, of whom over 92,000 have received both doses.

After a dip in fresh infections, local MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain on Thursday evening requesting him to reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to 3 days for people visiting Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Little Andaman Islands.

"In the entire North and Middle Andaman region, the quarantine period has been reduced to three days for the convenience of the public and to boost economic activities but the quarantine period for Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Little Andaman Islands has not been reduced.

"People visiting these islands, even in case of emergency, are forced to remain in 10-day mandatory quarantine, which is not only inconvenient but also causes financial loss to the public. The reduction in quarantine period to 3 days will bring great relief to the people and also help in boosting economic activities in these three islands," the letter read.

