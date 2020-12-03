Sehore, Dec 3 (PTI) A couple and their daughter died and another person was seriously injured when their car hit a stationary milk tanker on the Bhopal-Indore highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Ashta town around 2 pm when the victims, hailing from Bhopal, were on their way to Indore, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said.

The car rammed into the stationary milk tanker from behind, he said.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed on way to hospital, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kapoor (45), Bhavya Kapoor and Lovely Kapoor (15).

The injured person was admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

