Gurugram, Oct 5 (PTI) Three police personnel were injured after a group of four men attacked their team in a private hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the four accused, who were creating ruckus at the hospital, first tried to hit them with their car and later thrashed them badly with sticks and iron rods.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Youth Abducts minor from garba venue, rapes her in Andheri; Held.

Sources said the accused had reached the hospital to take some medicines. The medical store operator of the hospital asked them for money in exchange for medicines which they refused, following which a brawl broke out between them and the police were called.

The injured cops are identified as head constable Anil Kumar and constables Mohit and Deepak who were posted at ERV 235. All three were admitted to Medanta hospital late at night and the condition of head constable Anil Kumar is reportedly critical, said police.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR's National Party BRS To Start Expanding From Maharashtra.

"The two out of four accused have been identified as Sandeep and Manish, residents of Rithoj village. All the accused are absconding from their homes and we are conducting raids to catch them. They will be nabbed soon," said sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar, additional SHO of Bhondsi police station.

According to the police the incident happened around 11 pm on Tuesday when a call was received on dial 112 informing that four men had created a ruckus at Jeevan hospital in Rithoj village.

After getting information three cops of ERV 235 reached the spot and questioned the four, who got angry. They first tried to crush the cops with their Swift car and then thrashed them badly and fled away in their vehicle, they said.

After getting information another police team reached there and rushed the injured cops to Medanta hospital where all three are still being treated.

Following the complaint of a cop an FIR has been registered against four accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)