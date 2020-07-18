Shopian, July 18: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. The operation is still in progress.

An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday. Police and security forces are on the job.

While in another incident three civilians were killed when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in the early hours of Saturday in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, Three Indian Civilians Killed.

"Three civilians dead and one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district," said Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.

