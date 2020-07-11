Thane, Jul 11 (PTI) Three accidents involving trucks transporting gases were reported on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, the driver of one of the vehicles getting injured, police said on Saturday.

In the first case, at around 8:30pm on Friday, a truck carrying empty LPG cylinders overturned near Nagla Bunder, the cargo scattering on the road and stalling traffic.

At around 10:15pm, a truck with 17 drums of chlorine overturned near Gaumukh Chowpatty, injuring the driver who was rushed to a nearby hospital, the incident affecting traffic for some time, an official said.

"In the third case, at 4pm today, a tanker carrying methyl methacrylate from Surat to Ambernath here overturned. Traffic was stalled for about four hours," he added.

