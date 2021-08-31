Ballia (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Three women were booked after a social media video purportedly showed them brutally thrashing a girl at a village here, police said Tuesday.

The video was circulated widely on social media on Monday. It shows some women pulling the girl by her hair, and punching and kicking her around.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Quack Performs Botched-Up Piles Surgery, Arrested.

Mainyar Station House Officer Rajiv Singh said that after probe, the police found the video was of Manikpur village.

He said an FIR has been lodged against three women -- Riya, Tuntun and Punnu – on a complaint of the victim.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Upset Over Ex-Girlfriend's Engagement, Man Attacks Girl, Slits Her Wrist; Later Tries To Commit Suicide.

The SHO said prima facie the girl was thrashed allegedly because she used to talk to a man over phone, a claim she had disputed.

The SHO said the girl was called to the house of a local on August 25 and was thrashed

The girl, however, said she was beaten up after being accused of mobile theft.

Police said they are probing the matter further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)