Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Jaipur police on Saturday arrested 30 people and detained two minors during raids at 10 locations in connection with a Rs 30 crore cuber fraud case, officials said.

Transactions in 130 bank accounts linked to the fraud have been frozen, police said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that based on a tip-off about the activities of digital fraud, a campaign was planned and a joint team was formed.

The team conducted raids in Bindayaka, Kalwar and Harmada areas and seized computer monitors, CPUs, laptops, ATM cards, cheque books, pass books, and other items, Joseph said.

"Thirty accused involved in the fraud were arrested and two minors were detained," he said, adding that the investigation is in its initial stage and the accused are being interrogated.

