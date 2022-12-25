New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi is all set to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' tomorrow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in remembrance of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh - the 'Sahibzadas'.

The first-of-its-kind event is celebrated in remembrance of the 'Sahibzade' who sacrificed their lives fighting against the forceful conversion and other atrocities at a very young age.

Also Read | #HimanshiKhurana Hospitalised in Romania Following High Fever, Nosebleed

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Many programmes and competitions are being held on the occasion. A parade of 3,000 students will be followed by an Army band with the tableau, telling the stories of the Sahibzade will also occur.

BJP leader and former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI, "This is India Gate where the rehearsal is being held to create history tomorrow when thousands of school children of Delhi will march past from India Gate to Kartavya Path and tell whole India the history of the martyrdom of little Sahibzadas on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas'."

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor in Holiday Spirit, Clicks Picture With Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji and Pooja Bhatt (View Pic).

"There will be a parade performance in which 3,000 students are participating. The Parade will also have a tableau showing the life stories of the 'Sahibzade' followed by a tableau and students marching in front of PM Modi," he added.

Earlier this year Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that December 26, shall henceforth be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who was the last Sikh guru.

While all four sons were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)