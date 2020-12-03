Nashik, Dec 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 1,02,124 on Thursday with the single-day addition of 302 cases, the health officials said.

The virus claimed nine lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 1,813, they said.

So far, 97,211 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of which 215 recovered on Thursday alone.

Of the total number of positive patients, 67,298 were from Nashik city, 4,356 from Malegaon, 29,605 from other parts of the district and 865 from outside the district, they said.

