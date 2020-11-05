Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) Karnataka reported 3,156 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,38,929 and the toll to 11,312, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 5,723 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 33,095 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 1,627 cases were from Bengaluru urban district alone.

As of November 5 evening, cumulatively 8,38,929 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and it included 11,312 deaths and 7,94,503 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of active cases, 32,179 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 916 in intensive care units (ICUs),it said.

Nine out of total 31 deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban and most of the diseased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Tumakuru reported the second highest number of fresh cases, followed by Mysuru 169, Hassan 138, Chikkaballapura and Mandya 103 while the rest were in other districts.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,45,134 infections, followed by Mysuru 48,393 and Ballari 37,499.

Among recoveries too Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 3,24,491 discharges, followed by Mysuru 46,229 and Ballari 36,320.

A total of 84,04,516 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,337 on Thursday alone, the bulletin added. PTI

