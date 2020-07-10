Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded316 new COVID-19 patients, taking the case count to 16,657, state health officials said.

With four more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 638, they said.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared, Check Marks Online at bseh.org.in.

Three patients died in Indore and one in Tikamgarh, officials said.

The highest 60 new cases were reported in Gwalior, followed by 57 in Bhopal and 44 in Indore during the day.

Also Read | AIIMS Patna Designated as Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

249 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 44 to 5,087 and death toll to 258.

State capital Bhopal has reported 3,335 COVID-19 patients so far including 116 who died.

Gwalior's case tally is 830.

No new coronavirus case was reported in eight districts since Thursday evening.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 16,657, active cases 3,538, new cases 316, death toll 638, recovered 12,481, total number of tested people is 4,60,941.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)