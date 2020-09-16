New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there are 16,758 coronavirus cases in Army, 1,365 in Navy and 1,716 in Air Force.

The number of deceased due to COVID-19 in Army and Air Force are 32 and 3 respectively and none in the Navy, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply.

Also Read | Poco X3 India Launch Confirmed For September 22; Officially Teased Online On Flipkart.

"As per the extant rules, there is no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious diseases while in service. However, all deaths while in service are awarded terminal benefits," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)