Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Altogether 3,205 health workers received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of inoculated people in the state to 13,881, the National Health Mission (NHM) said here.

Four minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) - two from Karimganj and one each from Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts - were reported during the day.

Overall, 19 AEFI cases have been reported in the state.

'Covishield' vaccine was administered to 3,033 beneficiaries at 60 session sites, while 172 received 'Covaxin' shots at six centres. Twenty boxes of 'Covaxin' arrived here at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport from Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad. Assam on Friday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since May 18, taking the tally to 2,16,957, the NHM said in a bulletin.

The death toll remained at 1,077 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.

The current fatality rate stands at 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons, it said. The new cases were detected out of 17,642 tests with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. Assam now has 1,135 active cases and three migrated to other states.

At least 103 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,13,398.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.36 per cent. The state has conducted 63,48,913 sample tests so far, including both RT-PCR and rapid antigen test.

