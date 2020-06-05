India News | 324 New COVID-19 Cases in Ahmedabad, Tally Rises to 13,678

Ahmedabad, Jun 5 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 13,678 after 324 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday.

With the death of 30 patients during the same period, the count of victims in the district rose to 968, the department said in a release.

As many as 251 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI

