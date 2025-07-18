New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 325 reels of banned Chinese 'manjha' and arrested two brothers from the Sunder Nagri area in Northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

"Chinese manjha (glass-coated kite string), is a danger to life and thus a special drive was launched by the Nand Nagri police station to curb its sale and storage in the area," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the slum area of Sunder Nagri and seized the banned material from a house, police said.

Two brothers, identified as Samir (22) and his younger sibling Shakir (18), both residents of Sunder Nagri, were apprehended from the spot.

During questioning, the duo confessed to hoarding the Chinese manjha with the intent to sell it in the local markets during the upcoming festive season, the police said.

The sale, use and storage of Chinese manjha has been banned in Delhi due to its hazardous nature. It has caused several injuries and fatalities in recent years.

The string, made of synthetic material coated with powdered glass, poses a serious threat to birds, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of Chinese majha.

