Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As many as 33 private schools in Noida were issued notice by the administration for allegedly violating the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

"Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has issued a notice to 33 schools which allegedly violated the provision on the seats reserved for children belonging to economically weaker section," said Suhas L Y, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The district magistrate further said the administration had received complaints that these schools were found misusing provisions in the law on quotas meant for poor and socially backward people and have been asked to respond.

"An investigation will be initiated after their response and under RTE children will also be given admission in those schools," he said.

He further said the administration will also help those children who have lost their parents in the pandemic to get admission to nearby schools.

Several well-known reputed private schools of Gautam Buddh Nagar that have been issued notices include Lotus Valley International School Sector 126, Uttarakhand Public School, DPS School Sector 30 Noida, Visva Bharati Public School Greater Noida, Ryan International School Sector Tech Zone 4, St. John's School Greater Noida West, Aster Public School, Indraprastha Global School Noida, Step by Step School Sector 132, Mayur School Noida, The Millennium School Sector 119, Global Indian International School Sector 71.

The list also includes Raghav Global School Sarfabad, Manav Rachna International School Sector 46, Florence International School Greater Noida, Dharma Public School Sector 22, DSR Modern School Chaura Sector 22, Kothari International School Sector 50, Ramagya School Dadri, Ramagya School Sector 50, Sapphire International School Sector 70, JSS Public School Sector 61, JBM Global School Sector 132, Marigold Public School Sector 20, APJ School Film City Noida, Delhi World Public School Greater Noida, Samsara The World Academy Greater Noida, Great Columbus School Chhaprauli, JP Public School Noida, Sunrise Public School Chhaprauli and Visva Bharati School, Noida. (ANI)

