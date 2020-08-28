Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A total of 14,361 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths were reported from Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,47,995, the state health department informed.

The total figure includes 1,80,718 active cases and 5,43,170 recoveries.

So far, 23,775 deaths have been reported in the state.

With a record spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 33.87 lakh on Friday and 1,057 patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry said that the country's coronavirus case count now stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The total death toll has reached 61,529. (ANI)

