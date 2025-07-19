New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Thirty Four Indian fishermen, along with two of their Indian fishing trawlers, FB Jhor and FB MaMagalChandi were apprehended by Bangladesh authorities near Mongla for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Bangladeshi territorial waters, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 14-15. The matter was taken up with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh as soon as information about the incident was received, sources said.

"As soon as information about the incident was received, our High Commission in Bangladesh took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels seeking immediate consular access," the sources said.

The sources further added that a constant effort is being made to facilitate the safe and early return of the fishermen along with their boats.

Earlier on July 13 in Tamil Nadu, Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing across the maritime border between the two countries, Rameswaram Fishermen Association said.

As per the association, at around 5 am, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the crew of the fishing boat 'IND-TN-10-MM-746', belonging to V Isaac Paul of Rameswaram's Thangachimadam, on the charges of crossing the international maritime boundary.

The arrested fishermen, identified as P Tuthar (40) of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar, P Edison (51) of Thangachimadam Walasai Street, Shanmugam (50) of Rameswaram TSM Nagar, Sakthivel (47), Jagadish (48), Dalvin Raj (46), and Anbazhagan of Manthope, were taken to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka for investigation.

According to Rameswaram Fishermen Association, a total of 456 fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after obtaining permits from the Rameswaram fishing port.

In a third incident, four fishermen from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, who the Sri Lankan Navy rescued after their boat capsized mid-sea, returned safely to their hometown.

According to officials, the incident took place on June 25, when the four fishermen - N Nambu Prakash (23), N Nambu Gunalan (25), K Nambu (24), and S Sathyaraj (24), all residents of Puthuroda in the Rameswaram island area - ventured out to fish in the Gulf of Mannar in a traditional country boat. (ANI)

