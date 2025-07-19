Mumbai, July 19: Is July 19 a bank holiday? People are looking online to find out if July 19, the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They are also curious to know whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday). The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks remain closed for business on Saturdays. The question also comes as the Ker Puja festival is being celebrated today.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Additionally, banks also remain closed for various reasons, including state-specific festivals and national holidays. It's important to be updated about bank holidays as most people prefer visiting banks even on Saturdays to complete their pending financial transactions. That said, scroll below to know if July 19 (Saturday) is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today. Will Banks Be Closed for 3 Days This Week? Know Truth As Banks Likely To Remain Shut on Account of Festivals Including Harela and Ker Puja.

Is July 19 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

According to the RBI's holiday list for July 2025, Saturday, July 19, is a bank holiday on account of Ker Puja. However, the bank holiday is applicable only in Agartala. This means all public and private banks will stay shut in Tripura and its capital, Agartala, today. While the Ker Puja bank holiday is a designated holiday in Tripura, it does not mean banks will remain closed across the country. As today is the third Saturday of the month, physical banking will remain open for customers nationwide except in Tripura.

Although banks will remain closed in Tripura today (July 19), people need not worry. Wondey why? Because digital banking services such as online banking, ATMs and UPI will be available 24/7 for customers. So the answer to the question - "Is July 19 a bank holiday?" is that today is a bank holiday. However, banks will remain closed only in Tripura in view of Ker Puja. On the other hand, the answer to the question - "Are banks open or closed today (Saturday), July 19?" is that banks are open across the country, excluding Tripura. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

There were 13 bank holidays in July 2025. The last bank holiday of the month is July 28 in Sikkim on account of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).