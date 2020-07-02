Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 2 (ANI): Nagaland has reported 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 535, said State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

The total number of cases includes 353 active cases, 182 recoveries, and no deaths so far, State Health Minister informed.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

