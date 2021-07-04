Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 347 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 3,16,976, while two more deaths raised the toll to 4,337, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 144 were from the Jammu division and 203 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar and Reasi districts recorded a maximum of 75 cases each.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,967 in the union territory, while 3,08,672 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

They said the number of confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) stood at 30 in the union territory as no fresh infection was reported.

