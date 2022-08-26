Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 26 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman, who had gone to bring food, was allegedly gang-raped by 5 men in Jaipur on Thursday night.

The incident happened near the Jaipur Junction Railway station. The woman had gone out to bring food for her husband, who was drunk.

The five miscreants saw her and reportedly took her forcibly near the railway track. They reportedly tore up her clothes and then raped her one by one.

The woman was somehow able to reach the GRP Station half-naked. The police firstly provided her with clothes. After that, they also registered a case. A special team of the Commissionerate also reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) officers reached the crime scene. The victim woman gave them information about the suspected offenders. The team also collected evidence from the spot.

Since then, the police have been conducting multiple searches in the city, but no one has been arrested so far.

The Government Railway Police also issued a statement regarding the incident and informed about the investigation.

"A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped near Jaipur Junction railway station yesterday. The Police and FSL teams have conducted an investigation at the crime site," the Railway Police said. (ANI)

