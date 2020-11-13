Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) A dairy booth operator has been stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon by an unidentified assailant here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near the Nataniyo Ka Chauraha on Ajmer Road on Thursday, Sadar Police Station SHO Prithvipal Singh said.

The victim was identified as Sudama (35), he added.

The officer said the victim hails from Bihar, and his brother told the police that he had a dispute with someone a day before the incident.

A search was underway to nab the assailant and a case of murder registered, the SHO said.

