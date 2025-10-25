New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib commenced on Saturday, with Punjab Cabinet Ministers paying their respects at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President and Punjab Minister Aman Arora visited the historic Gurdwara to participate in the commemorations. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "On the occasion of Guru Sahib's 350th anniversary, the Punjab Government has organised a grand event. Four Nagar Kirtan processions will be held to spread the teachings of Guru Sahib. Sikh scholars from around the world have been invited to participate. Guru Sahib's message is a message of humanity."

Earlier, addressing a high-level meeting held at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh said that Indian Railways is set to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in a respectful manner, a release said.

The Ministry of Railways stated in a release that this initiative aims to raise awareness among the younger generation about the teachings and sacrifices of the revered Sikh Guru.

According to the release, the discussion was held to display Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shlokas at all railway stations and on trains across India.

It was also discussed that special commemorative trains would be operated from different locations during the Shatabdi period, and Punjabi signboards would be installed at all railway stations in Haryana, Patna, and Hazur Sahib.

Ravneet Singh also stated that Indian Railways welcomes the valuable suggestions provided by leaders of various Sikh institutions for commemorating this historic event, as mentioned in the official statement by the Ministry of Railways. The statement mentioned that proposals, including the renaming of Delhi Railway Station as Guru Tegh Bahadur Railway Station, were also put forward.

Chairman, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, assured all representatives that Indian Railways would give due consideration to the suggestions and take appropriate steps to ensure the success of the Shatabdi commemorations.

Earlier, Haryana Vidhan Sabha unanimously passed a resolution and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, whose 350th Martyrdom Day anniversary will be observed later this year.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Paying his respects, the Chief Minister said that this year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and 'Hind Ki Chaadar', Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. The House expressed deep reverence for the supreme sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and solemnly resolved to commemorate this historic occasion in a dignified and befitting manner.

Reading out the resolution, the Chief Minister recalled that in November 1675, at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib gave the supreme sacrifice of his life to defend the right to freedom of faith and conscience. His devotees - Bhai Mati Das, who was sawn alive; Bhai Sati Das, who was wrapped in cotton and burnt alive; and Bhai Dayala Ji, who was boiled alive in a cauldron of hot water-- also embraced martyrdom with unshakable faith. Their sacrifices are the eternal epitome of courage, righteousness, and steadfast devotion. (ANI)

