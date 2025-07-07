New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented by the Election Commission of India's order dated June 24, 2025. As per instructions, the draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1, 2025, will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms have been received.

The exercise is progressing smoothly with the active cooperation of the electors.

As of Monday, at 6.00 PM, 2,87,98,460 Enumeration Forms, i.e. 36.47 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been received.

In the last 24 hours, i.e. from 6.00 PM yesterday, 1,18,49,252 Enumeration Forms have been collected. There are still 18 days to go until the last date for submitting forms.

The uploading of forms has also started in full swing, with 7.25 per cent of the forms already uploaded so far.

Meanwhile, on the revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra said, "This is a special drive, a special intensive revision by the Election Commission. The last revision of the voter list in Bihar was carried out in 2003. This is a healthy tradition and should be carried out regularly; otherwise, we cannot hope for a fair and transparent election. There has been a huge demographic change in Bihar, and things will become clear after the revision of the list."

The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) and the ECINET App. Electors can upload the filled forms themselves on the ECINET App.

77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. In many cases, the BLOs are taking live pictures of the electors and uploading them, thereby saving the electors the trouble of getting their photos taken.

Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process. Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members, etc., are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwDs, sick, and vulnerable populations in the SIR process. Additionally, 239 EROs, covering all 243 ACs, 963 AEROS, 38 DEOs, and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate electors in submitting their forms.

1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process. (ANI)

