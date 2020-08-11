Itanagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Seventy-six more people, including 36 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 2,231 on Tuesday, a senior health department official said.

Barring nine, all of them are asymptomatic, the official said.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2020 | ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan Sealed After 22 People, Including Priests, from The Temple Tested Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Of the 76 new cases, 23 were reported in West Kameng, 15 from Capital Complex region, six each from East Siang and Changlang districts, five from Upper Subansiri, four each from Leparada and Namsai, three from Lower Dibang Valley, two each from Tawang, Lower Siang, East Kameng, and Lohit, and one each from Papumpare and Lower Subansiri.

"Thirty-six paramilitary personnel, including 16 in West Kameng, five each in East Siang and Upper Subansiri, four each in Changlang and Leparada and one each in Lohit and Papumpare districts, are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Also Read | Dr Rahat Indori, Popular Urdu Poet, Tested COVID-19 Positive, Admitted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

A total of 322 security personnel were diagnosed with the disease since August 1, he said.

At least 110 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, raising the number of recoveries to 1,592.

The northeastern state has reported 749 fresh COVID-19 cases in August thus far.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 636 active cases. Three people have succumbed to the infection so far.

As many as 1,09,863 samples have been examined for COVID-19 so far, including 3,094 on Monday, he said.

The state reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)