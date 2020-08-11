Indore, August 11: Renowned Urdu poet Dr Rahat Indori on Tuesday informed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore and undergoing treatment.

Informing about his health condition, Dr Rahat Indori, took to Twitter and wrote, "My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of COVID-19, which has been reported positive. I'm admitted to Aurobindo Hospital (Indore). Pray that I defeat this disease soon." Amit Shah Recovers From COVID-19, Tweets BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Here's what Dr Indori wrote:

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Apart from this information, Dr Rahat Indori also appealed not to call him or his family members at home. He said that he would continue to inform about his health update through Twitter and Facebook.

