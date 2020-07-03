Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): 37 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A total of 232 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the state, including 160 active cases and 71 recoveries.

Also Read | ICMR Tests 92,97,749 COVID-19 Samples So Far: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

One person has succumbed to the virus in Arunachal Pradesh so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)