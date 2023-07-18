Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Monday said his department has given approval to merge 371 debt-free buses of Punbus with the fleet of the Punjab Roadways.

He also said the department approved a budget of Rs 73 crore to meet expenditures for the same during this financial year, according to an official statement.

Cheema said the decision was taken as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Roadways had only 115 buses in its fleet and with this merger, the number would be raised to 486, the statement said.

This decision will help in strengthening the Punjab Roadways, the minister said.

