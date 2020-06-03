India News | 38 Tablighi Jamaat Members Will Donate Convalescent Plasma for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that 38 Tablighi Jamaat members including 25 from Telangana, who had earlier recovered from COVID-19, will donate their convalescent plasma to help in the treatment of other patients.

"We encouraged recovered Tablighi Jamat members to donate convalescent plasma so as to help the other patients in their fight against coronavirus. Earlier, I had submitted 32 names of recovered Tablighi Jamaat members to the Government of Telangana, who had come forward to donate their plasma," Owaisi told media persons.

"The Jamaat has been demonised as 'super spreader' and even been accused of 'corona jihad' by some sections of the media. However, members of the Jamaat have been seen donating blood plasma and helping other COVID patients in this collective fight against coronavirus," he added.

Owaisi further said that the lockdown imposed in the country is unconstitutional as the States are responsible for public order, health, and law and order under the Constitution, and not the Centre.

"The lockdown is unconstitutional. In the Constitution, under the State list, the States are responsible for public order, health, and law and order. The Government of India cannot violate the 7th Schedule of the Constitution. They cannot use the National Disaster Management Act to dictate the State governments. I am not against the lockdown, but the states should have the provision," he said.

"The Prime Minister took only four hours to impose the lockdown, but to lift the lockdown they have given eight days' time. It shows how unplanned and hasty decision was taken due to which our economy is destroyed. Rs 20 lakh crore economic package is 10 per cent of GDP said the Modi Government, but in effect, it works out to only 1.6 per cent of GDP," he added.

The AIMIM chief further said: "In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government has illegally detained more than 40 members of Tablighi Jamaat from Telangana for more than two months. They are illegally detained at Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. All of them have tested negative for coronavirus not once but thrice. It is a violation of Article 21 by the Uttar Pradesh government. The members were served the notice by the government that if they leave, they will have to bear the consequences." (ANI)

