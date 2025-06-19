Jammu, Jun 19 (PTI) A 38-year-old labourer slipped into a deep well in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to rescue him after several hours of operation, officials said.

Mulkraj of Panchari slipped into the deep well in the Batal Ballian area during some work and locals informed the authorities, they said.

The SDRF personnel, along with equipment, rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

He was rescued in an injured condition and hospitalised, they added.

