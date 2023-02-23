New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday evening over money in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said.

Police responded to a fight in Model Town area after getting a call about it around 5.50 pm and rushed to the spot. There they found a man injured with stab wounds and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warn People Against Provocative, Objectionable Social Media Posts.

The victim, identified as Sonu, lived in Rajpura area of Gurmandi, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at the Model Town Police Station, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing Teen Vlogger's Body Found in Howrah Canal.

Police investigation revealed that there was a fight between Sonu and Rahul and Rahuls's brother Harish, all neighbours, over money, police said.

Both, Rahul and Harish, have been apprehended in this case. Further investigation is in progress, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)