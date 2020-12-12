Kotdwar (Uttarakhand), Dec 12 (PTI) A village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district was declared COVID-19 containment zone after 39 people living there tested positive for the virus on Saturday, officials said.

The health department sealed Sileth village in Pokhda block and declared it as a containment zone, Pauri's Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma said.

A Ramlila was staged in the village from November 24 to December 1 where some people showed symptoms of cough, cold and fever. The village has a population of 285, Sharma said.

